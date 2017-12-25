Man shot Christmas morning in Louisville's Portland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot Christmas morning in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drive-by shooting took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Christmas morning, injuring a man.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says that, around 7 a.m., officers were called to the corner of St. Xavier Street and North 22nd Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD believes the victim was shot near the intersection of St. Xavier Street and North 22nd Street by someone in a moving vehicle.

Police don't have any suspects.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.