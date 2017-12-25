Man shot Christmas morning in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

A drive-by shooting took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Christmas morning, injuring a man.More >>
Police say a thief has a thing for lunch meat.More >>
An eastern Kentucky lawyer orchestrated the biggest Social Security scam in U.S. history. Now, the U.S. government is trying to get some of that money back.More >>
Prosecutors say this isn't his first run-in with the law.More >>
18-year-old Devonta Newsom and three juveniles were in a stolen car that was a target of a police pursuit on Thursday.More >>
Police say he may face additional charges in the future.More >>
An inmate has been recaptured after authorities say he walked away from custody at the Jefferson County Hall of Justice.More >>
Investigators found 19-year-old Megan Hassler's body in a ravine in Bullitt County after she was reported missing.More >>
