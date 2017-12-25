Man shot Christmas morning in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drive-by shooting took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Christmas morning, injuring a man.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says that, around 7 a.m., officers were called to the corner of St. Xavier Street and North 22nd Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD believes the victim was shot near the intersection of St. Xavier Street and North 22nd Street by someone in a moving vehicle.

Police don't have any suspects.

