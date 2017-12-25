Big Momma's Soul Food Kitchen serves thousands of free Christmas dinners

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

It happened Sunday morning on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County.

The movie star took some time out of her holiday weekend to visit sick children.

"Everyone I spoke to was shocked and had never heard of anything like this," said Amy Robertson, who works for the Shelbyville Public Defender’s office.

Police say it happened on Christmas Eve at about 11 a.m. along State Route 66 in Bell County.

Taking an early look at the University of Louisville's trip to rival Kentucky on Friday at noon.

CRAWFORD | Game on: Louisville at Kentucky, an early look

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Christmas Day, one local restaurant served up soul food from the heart, and treated more than 1,000 people to a free Christmas dinner.

Big Momma’s Soul Food Kitchen on West Broadway has had a line out the door every Christmas for the last decade.

"We had fried chicken, smothered pork chops, baked spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, green beans -- a little bit of everything," volunteer, Lorri Starks said. "It wasn't just for the homeless. It was for the community."

"This is how our family spends Christmas together," said Big Momma's daughter, Sheryl Fox.

Last year, volunteers served 1,400 people from the West Louisville community, but this Christmas, they were worried they wouldn't have enough food to feed the masses.

The dinner relies mostly on donations and Big Momma could only collect half of what she did last year.

"So for whatever reason, donations have been down, she still made it work," Fox said.

Big Momma and her friends dug deep into their own pockets and pulled together enough money to feed just as many people as last year.

"A lot of volunteers pitched in," Fox said. "A lot of it, Big Momma took care of it herself, but she wants this to work every year and she always makes it work."

"It's Christmas morning; it's not my day anyway. It's the Lord's day," Starks said.

The people who stood in line in the bitter cold temperatures say the hot meal was a Christmas blessing.

"It’s a blessing," said Larry Freeman, who received a meal. "One hell of a blessing."

Dinner was served from noon until 6:00 p.m. Big Momma says she's already accepting donations for next year. Gift cards and monetary donations can be dropped off at 4532 West Broadway.

