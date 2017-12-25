Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Clar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Clark County, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Washington County Indiana Sheriff's Department Facebook page Photo courtesy: Washington County Indiana Sheriff's Department Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is facing charges after stealing an ambulance.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department says the ambulance was stolen today in Clark County.

That person took off and led police into Washington County, where eventually they were taken into custody near Voyles Road.

