Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Clark County, Indiana

That person took off and led police into Washington County, where eventually they were taken into custody near Voyles Road.More >>
A drive-by shooting took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Christmas morning, injuring a man.More >>
On Christmas Day, one local restaurant served up soul food from the heart, and treated more than 1,000 people to a free Christmas dinner.More >>
The movie star took some time out of her holiday weekend to visit sick children.More >>
Police say it happened on Christmas Eve at about 11 a.m. along State Route 66 in Bell County.More >>
A Golden Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Barbara Wolford.More >>
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.More >>
Papa John's says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.More >>
