Transform holiday leftovers into new creations

A Golden Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Barbara Wolford.

A Golden Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Barbara Wolford.

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Taking an early look at the University of Louisville's trip to rival Kentucky on Friday at noon.

Taking an early look at the University of Louisville's trip to rival Kentucky on Friday at noon.

CRAWFORD | Game on: Louisville at Kentucky, an early look

CRAWFORD | Game on: Louisville at Kentucky, an early look

Police say it happened on Christmas Eve at about 11 a.m. along State Route 66 in Bell County.

Police say it happened on Christmas Eve at about 11 a.m. along State Route 66 in Bell County.

Woman killed, husband injured by two dogs in southern Kentucky

Woman killed, husband injured by two dogs in southern Kentucky

The movie star took some time out of her holiday weekend to visit sick children.

The movie star took some time out of her holiday weekend to visit sick children.

On Christmas Day, one local restaurant served up soul food from the heart, and treated more than 1,000 people to a free Christmas dinner.

On Christmas Day, one local restaurant served up soul food from the heart, and treated more than 1,000 people to a free Christmas dinner.

That person took off and led police into Washington County, where eventually they were taken into custody near Voyles Road.

That person took off and led police into Washington County, where eventually they were taken into custody near Voyles Road.

Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Clark County, Indiana

Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Clark County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - After the crowds are gone and the ovens are cooled down, most household refrigerators are bursting with delicious leftovers. But if you're sick of the traditional ham or turkey sandwiches, how about something new?

Louisville native and Food Network star Damaris Phillips has some ideas for transforming leftovers into new creations.

Phillips recommends buying some pantry staples when you're stocking up on holiday food, including milk, bread and cheese.

She has some ideas involving ham, brisket and turkey for every meal of the day.

Cranberry and Cayenne Turkey Salad

Ingredients:

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup whole-grain mustard

¼ -½ teaspoons cayenne

Juice of 1 lemon

3 1/2 cups large diced cold turkey

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

3 stalks celery, diced

3 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

32 Toasteds® Buttercrisp crackers

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1.In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, cayenne and lemon juice. Stir until smooth.

2.Add the turkey, parsley, celery, green onions, and cranberries, toss to coat in the dressing. Season with salt and pepper.

3.Let the turkey salad hang out for 30 minutes or so to allow the flavors to marry.

4.Arrange Toasteds Buttercrisp crackers on each plate with 1 cup turkey salad. Top each cracker with turkey salad.

Yield; 4 cups; 4 serving (1 serving = 1 cup)

Ham and Cheese Quiches with Toasteds® Savory Onion Cracker

Ingredients:

cooking spray

1 cup ham, diced

10 eggs

1/3 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

12 Toasteds® Savory Onion crackers

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375.

1.Spray a standard 12- cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

2.Evenly divide the ham to the bottom of each muffin tin.

3.In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper until just combined.

4.Pour the egg mixture over the ham filling the tins about 3/4 of the way.

5.Top with the cheese.

6.Bake until center is just set, and cheese is melty, about 18-20 minutes

7.Remove from oven, run a knife along the sides to help release it from the pan.

8.While the cheese is still hot top each quiche with a Toasteds Savory Onion cracker. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

9.Invert onto a cookie sheet so the cracker becomes the bottom crust.

Yield: 12 quiches (2 quiche = 1 serving)

Pie and Banana Parfaits

Ingredients:

3 cups honey Greek yogurt

1 1/2 pieces pumpkin or apple pie, chopped and mixed (about 1 1/2 cups)

3 large bananas, sliced, divided

3/4 cup rolled oats, toasted

18 Club® Original crackers, crushed

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, mix crushed crackers and toasted oats. Set aside.

2.. To layer parfaits scoop 1/4 cup yogurt into a 16-ounce mason jar.

3. Next, add 2 tablespoons of pie mixture

4. Then add a quarter of a banana sliced

5. Top with 3 Tablespoons of Club Original crackers and toasted oat mixture.

6. Repeat steps 1-5.

Yield: 6 parfaits, (1 serving = 1 parfait)

Sweet Potato and Butter Bean Humus

Ingredients:

1 15-ounce cans butter beans, drained and skins removed if they are peeling

1 cup sweet potato puree or mashed sweet potatoes

4 cloves peeled garlic

1/2 cup peanut butter

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2/3 cup olive oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Town House® Pita Sea Salt crackers

Directions

1.Process the beans in a food processor until they form a paste.

2.Add the sweet potatoes, garlic, peanut butter, and cumin and pulse until a smooth texture starts to develop.

3.With the motor running, pour in the olive oil and blend until smooth. The mixture will be thick at this point.

4.Pour in the lemon juice and, if needed, drizzle in water, 1 tablespoon at a time (up to 1/2 cup), until the desired consistency is reached.

5.Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6.Serve with Town House Pita Sea Salt crackers and fresh vegetables

Yield; 2 cups, 4 servings (1/2 cup = 1 serving)

Cranberry Orange Pie with Water Cracker Crust

Ingredients:

24 Carr’s® Whole Wheat crackers (about 1 1/2 cups/180 g ground)

1/4 cup (250 g) fine sugar

4 tablespoons (55 g) butter, melted

1/3 cup cranberry relish

4 egg yolks

1 (14 ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 cup whipped cream

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

1. In a food processor pulse the crackers with 1/4 cup sugar until a coarse mill is formed, about two minutes. Drizzle in the butter and pulse until the mixture looks like sand.

2. Press the crumb into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan and bake until just beginning to set, about 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven to cool

3. Spread the cranberry relish into the bottom of the crust evenly and set aside.

4. Whisk the egg yolks in a medium bowl until smooth. Add the sweetened condensed milk, and the orange juice. Stir until smooth, then pour into the pre-baked crust.

5. Bake on the middle rack until the center of the pie is just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 1 hour, then refrigerate for another hour until chilled.

6. Meanwhile add the zest to the whipped cream and stir gently. Top the cooled pie with the whipped cream and place back into the refrigerator until you are ready to eat.

Yield; 1 pie, 8 pieces (1 serving = 1 piece)

Corn and Potato Chowder

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 yellow onion, finely diced

2 ribs celery, finely diced

1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

2 1/2 cups mashed potatoes

1 cup frozen corn

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon herbs de provence

5 cups (1.2L) vegetable stock

1 cup half-and-half

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

*For the Smokey cracker bits*

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

15 Carr’s® Original crackers, crumbled large

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt

Directions:

1.Add the butter to a 5-quart Dutch oven and melt over medium heat. Add the onions, the celery, and the carrots and sauté until softened about 4-5 minutes.

2.Add in the garlic, the herbs de provence, mashed potatoes and corn, stir to combine.

3.Slowly add in the vegetable stock, stirring constantly to break up the mashed potatoes and bring to a simmer.

4.Whisk together the half and half and flour. Add the liquid mixture to the soup. Bring back to a simmer and cook another 4-5 minutes until the broth coats the back of spoon.

5.Meanwhile make the smoky cracker bits. Melt the butter over medium heat. When the butter is very hot, add the crackers crumble and the liquid smoke and cook, stirring constantly, until dark golden brown and crunchy, 2 to 4 minutes.

6.Stir in the paprika and season with salt to taste. Transfer the breadcrumbs to a paper towel-lined plate.

7.Keep warm on low heat until you are ready to eat.

8.Top each bowl of soup with generous portion of the smoky bits.

Yield; 8 cups, 4 servings (2 cups = 1 serving)

*recipe can be simplified by omitting the smoky bit recipe and just serving with the Carr’s Original

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.