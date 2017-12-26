Officials in southeastern Kentucky kill second dog blamed in fatal attack; owner charged

Lorraine Saylor, left, died after being attacked by two dogs early Sunday. Her husband, Johnny, was also attacked but survived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in southeastern Kentucky have killed a dog blamed for a savage attack that left a woman dead and her husband injured.

Bell County, Kentucky, sheriff's deputies say two dogs attacked Lorraine Saylor and her husband early Sunday morning. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Saylor's husband went outside to look for her and was also attacked. He shot both dogs, killing one of them, but the other dog ran away. It came back to the area on Monday, and Bell County officials killed it.

Both dogs were described as pit bulls.

The dogs' owner, Johnny Dale Lankford, is charged with harboring a vicious animal. He was already in jail on other charges.

