Red Cross encouraging blood donors for 40th annual Donorama Dec. 27 & 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is ready to host its 40th annual Holiday Hero Donorama. 

The annual event is scheduled Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at the Crowne Plaza near the airport.

Local medical facilities experience a shortage of blood and platelets between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, when donations are down because donors are busy with holiday schedules. But the need for blood and blood products is still there.  Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient supply.

The Red Cross currently has a critical need for type O negative and B negative donors to help save patient lives. 

All donors at Donorama will receive a complimentary meal courtesy of Stoker's Broaster Chicken, a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt and a poinsettia from Country Corner Greenhouse, while supplies last. Child care is also provided. 

American Red Cross Donorama
Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Ballrooms A and B, 830 Phillips Lane.

Make an appointment: 

Simply  visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HERO or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. Walk-ins are welcome. Two forms of ID are required. Donors must be 17-years-old (16-years-old with a parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. 

