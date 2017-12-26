Louisville man accused of shooting tow truck driver appears in court

Dylan Leslie at an arraignment on Dec. 26, 2017. He's charged with shooting a tow truck driver in November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of shooting a tow truck driver last month was in court Tuesday.

The shooting happened in November at a Thornton's on Bardstown Road near the Watterson Expressway. Police arrested 43-year-old Dylan Leslie on Dec. 23 for assault.



Police say the driver was about to tow a car when he got into an argument with Leslie. Officers say the driver maced Leslie when he saw Leslie reaching for something.

That's when police say Leslie shot the driver in the arm.

Leslie's attorney says Leslie's car was not the one being towed, but it was being blocked in by the tow truck. The judge released Leslie on home incarceration. He was ordered not to possess or attempt to purchase a firearm.

Leslie is due back in court in January.

