Police arrest suspect after drive-by shooting in Portland early - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect after drive-by shooting in Portland early Christmas morning

Posted: Updated:
Kyle Cook at a court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Kyle Cook at a court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the Portland neighborhood on Christmas morning was in court Tuesday. 

Kyle Cook, 22, is accused of firing shots from a minivan just after 7 a.m. Dec. 25 on Saint Xavier near 22nd Street. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say his injuries were not life-threatening. 

Cook is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.