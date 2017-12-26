Police arrest suspect after drive-by shooting in Portland early Christmas morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the Portland neighborhood on Christmas morning was in court Tuesday.

Kyle Cook, 22, is accused of firing shots from a minivan just after 7 a.m. Dec. 25 on Saint Xavier near 22nd Street. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Cook is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.