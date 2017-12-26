Man charged with robbing two Louisville businesses appears in court

Casey Mills, 21, appeared in court on Dec. 26, 2017. He is accused of robbing a Speedway gas station and CVS pharmacy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of robbing two stores in December was in court Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Casey Mills is accused of robbing the Speedway across from Saint Xavier High School earlier this month. Police say he also robbed a CVS down the road near Norton Audubon Hospital on Dec. 22.

Police arrested Mills not far from the CVS later that day. Investigators say he admitted to both robberies.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.