Ky. man faces kidnapping, assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman

LONDON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Kentucky woman fights back to keep her baby safe, after being kidnapped and attacked.

WKYT reports that the Laurel County Sheriff's office arrested James William Moore of Corbin.

According to an arrest report, the victim says she was driving on U.S. 25 in Laurel County just after midnight Tuesday, when she saw a woman walking along the road. She stopped to offer the woman a ride, when the Moore allegedly "appeared out of nowhere" and hopped in her car.

The victim says the he had a gun and demanded to be taken to American Greeting Card Road. He threatened to kill her and her 3-month old child, who was in the car.

Once the woman arrived at the destination, he told her to get out. She refused to leave her baby in the backseat. That's when the two struggled over her keys, and Moore allegedly tried to strangle her.

The woman told police she was able to get her .380 pistol from inside her purse, point it at him and force him to get out. She said he was able to get away with $40 and a pack of cigarettes from her purse.

Deputies arrested Moore and charged him with two counts of kidnapping (adult and minor), terroristic threatening, assault, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

