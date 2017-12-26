POV | A New Year's Promise

Think about the many things that have changed since the beginning of 2017.

This time last year, who would have dreamed that Rick Pitino was coaching what would be his final U of L basketball team? Or that the nation's top athletic director, Tom Jurich, would also be gone from the school in just a few months?

Who could have imagined that two of TV's most famous figures, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, would be disgraced and deposed within days of each other - not because of bad ratings but bad behavior? Or that similar behavior would also bring down other icons like Kevin Spacey, Garrison Keillor and Al Franken?

And for that matter, who had any inkling that veteran Metro Councilman Dan Johnson's political career was about to be undone because both his hands and his pants would turn out to be a bit too loose for his own good?

2017 was a year in which bad things happened to good people, good things happened for bad people, and most of us experienced a little of both. And I'm pretty sure we can expect the same in 2018.

So while I can't promise you the news will always be good, all of us at WDRB would like to thank you for trusting us to bring it to you this past year, and promise you we'll continue working hard to deserve your trust in the next.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.