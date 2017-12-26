North First Street closed between Main and Washington Streets for 3 weeks

Once inside the actual studio, the man can been taking studio equipment and using it to smash other electronics, including the operation board.More >>
Once inside the actual studio, the man can been taking studio equipment and using it to smash other electronics, including the operation board.More >>
A suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a man on Christmas morning was in court Tuesday.More >>
A suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a man on Christmas morning was in court Tuesday.More >>
The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”More >>
The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”More >>
An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union to provide financial assistance to his family.More >>
An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union to provide financial assistance to his family.More >>
A rare snowy owl found its way to Louisville, only to end up bruised, battered and in bad shape on the interstate.More >>
A rare snowy owl found its way to Louisville, only to end up bruised, battered and in bad shape on the interstate.More >>
Officials in southeastern Kentucky have killed a dog blamed for a savage attack that left a woman dead and her husband injured.More >>
Officials in southeastern Kentucky have killed a dog blamed for a savage attack that left a woman dead and her husband injured.More >>
A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.More >>
A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.More >>
A woman who said on Facebook last month that Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan served her a drink laced with drugs has filed a counter-lawsuit defending her statement as truthful and accusing Landan of assault and wanton endangerment, among other claims.More >>
A woman who said on Facebook last month that Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan served her a drink laced with drugs has filed a counter-lawsuit defending her statement as truthful and accusing Landan of assault and wanton endangerment, among other claims.More >>