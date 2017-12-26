Volunteers ready to help Louisville's homeless population brace - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers ready to help Louisville's homeless population brace for single-digit temperatures

These are just a few of the items Fed With Faith needs this winter. These are just a few of the items Fed With Faith needs this winter.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

As bitter cold temperatures hang over the Louisville area, volunteers will be on the streets throughout the week helping the homeless brace for single digits.

Some of those volunteers are helping at the Cathedral of the Assumption, where doors opened early Tuesday for lunch, a daily meal for the homeless that provides a few extra moments of warmth.

"They're able to get out for a few minutes, even in the bitter cold, and come into a place that's warm, sit down and have a warm fresh meal," Deacon Tom McNally said.

The church is close to many homeless camps and shelters, but many will have nowhere to go overnight. That's where groups like Fed With Faith come in.

Volunteers were busy making soups and sandwiches for what they call a "seek and rescue."

"Our job is to go out and find them tonight and make sure they wake up in the morning," said Wendy Manganaro of Fed With Faith.

On nights when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, volunteers stop at homeless camps across the city. 

"We'll have a set of drivers in Portland, a set of drivers in the south end, a set of drivers in the southeast, and we kind of keep going down until we meet downtown to cover all the underpasses, library and downtown area," Manganaro said. 

She said volunteers will deliver hot soup, sandwiches and warm items like Sterno stoves.

"We do hand warmers, hats, gloves, coats ... everything that they need," Manganaro said. "Our goal is essentially to keep people alive."

Fed With Faith and its partners said they're in desperate need of donations to get them through the next week:

Non-food items:

  • Sternos
  • Adult gloves
  • Hats
  • Winter Coats size Lg & bigger
  • Socks

Items for soup & sack lunches:

  • Bread for sack lunches
  • Brown paper lunch sacks
  • Snack bags
  • Bowls with lids for soups
  • Reynolds Wrap
  • Snacks for sack lunches

All items can be dropped off at Beargrass Christian Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Friday when the church is closed early. You can reach Fed With Faith at (502) 269-1027 or on Facebook.

