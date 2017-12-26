Volunteers ready to help Louisville's homeless population brace for single-digit temperatures

The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”

A Louisville man accused of robbing two stores in December was in court Tuesday.

The charges he faces, after several police agencies had to help arrest the man.

A woman who said on Facebook last month that Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan served her a drink laced with drugs has filed a counter-lawsuit defending her statement as truthful and accusing Landan of assault and wanton endangerment, among other claims.

Officials in southeastern Kentucky have killed a dog blamed for a savage attack that left a woman dead and her husband injured.

These are just a few of the items Fed With Faith needs this winter.

As bitter cold temperatures hang over the Louisville area, volunteers will be on the streets throughout the week helping the homeless brace for single digits.

Some of those volunteers are helping at the Cathedral of the Assumption, where doors opened early Tuesday for lunch, a daily meal for the homeless that provides a few extra moments of warmth.

"They're able to get out for a few minutes, even in the bitter cold, and come into a place that's warm, sit down and have a warm fresh meal," Deacon Tom McNally said.

The church is close to many homeless camps and shelters, but many will have nowhere to go overnight. That's where groups like Fed With Faith come in.

Volunteers were busy making soups and sandwiches for what they call a "seek and rescue."

"Our job is to go out and find them tonight and make sure they wake up in the morning," said Wendy Manganaro of Fed With Faith.

On nights when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, volunteers stop at homeless camps across the city.

"We'll have a set of drivers in Portland, a set of drivers in the south end, a set of drivers in the southeast, and we kind of keep going down until we meet downtown to cover all the underpasses, library and downtown area," Manganaro said.

She said volunteers will deliver hot soup, sandwiches and warm items like Sterno stoves.

"We do hand warmers, hats, gloves, coats ... everything that they need," Manganaro said. "Our goal is essentially to keep people alive."

Fed With Faith and its partners said they're in desperate need of donations to get them through the next week:

Non-food items:

Sternos

Adult gloves

Hats

Winter Coats size Lg & bigger

Socks

Items for soup & sack lunches:

Bread for sack lunches

Brown paper lunch sacks

Snack bags

Bowls with lids for soups

Reynolds Wrap

Snacks for sack lunches

All items can be dropped off at Beargrass Christian Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Friday when the church is closed early. You can reach Fed With Faith at (502) 269-1027 or on Facebook.

