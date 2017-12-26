Man caught on camera breaking into Louisville recording studio, smashing instruments and recording equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Around 5:19 p.m. Friday, a man in a sweatshirt, baseball cap and jeans can be seen on Brian Cronin’s surveillance cameras smashing a back window and unlocking the door of his recording studio.

“This guy just came in, and he was here to do damage to stuff,” said Cronin, who owns Goldsmith Studios just off Bardstown Road.

The man on video checks inside the fridge and tries to kick open a door into the studio, eventually using a body slam to get the door open. Once inside the actual studio, the man can been taking studio equipment and using it to smash other electronics, including the operation board.

In the room next door, the man then grabs two acoustic guitars and smashes them onto drums and two pianos, one of which is nearly 100 years old.

“It was like a pit in my stomach," Cronin said. "I mean, it was rough to see that. I've seen this so many times, I am numb."

A few seconds later, the burglar is seen on camera leaving the studios carrying out three guitars, one of them a $2,000 Gibson SG Special.

Cronin said he does have insurance but is frustrated as to who would do such a crime just days before Christmas. The entire burglary took less than 90 seconds. The man even left his SUV running in the driveway when it was happening.

“I have no explanation for it," Cronin said. "I have no idea who the guy is. I don’t recognize him. I don’t know of any motive."

LMPD is investigating the case. If you have any information or recognize the man in the video, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

