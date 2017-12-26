LG&E and KU joining mission to restore power in Puerto Rico - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LG&E and KU joining mission to restore power in Puerto Rico

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities have joined the mission to restore power in Puerto Rico.

LG&E and KU will team up with several other U.S. energy providers in a massive effort to speed up the work to get the island's power restored. It was knocked out in September when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

Nearly two dozen LG&E and KU vehicles and 30 crew members are set to head to the island. Work is expected to begin in Puerto Rico on Jan. 15 and last about nine weeks.

The outage in Puerto Rico is considered the longest disruption of electricity in U.S. history.

