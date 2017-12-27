Funeral to be held Wednesday for LMPD detective who died from bl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral to be held Wednesday for LMPD detective who died from blood clot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends will honor the life of an LMPD detective on Wednesday.

Detective Paul Oliver died last week from a blood clot in his lungs. Oliver had undergone back surgery earlier in the month.

He was just married this summer.

Visitation is scheduled Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southeast Christian Church. The funeral will take place immediately after visitation.

He will be buried at Cave Hill Cemetery.

An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union to provide financial assistance to his family.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.