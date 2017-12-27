LMPD detective who died from blood clot laid to rest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD detective who died from blood clot laid to rest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends honored the life of an LMPD detective on Wednesday.

Det. Paul Oliver died last week from a blood clot in his lungs. Oliver had undergone back surgery earlier in the month. He was just married this summer.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church. The funeral was held immediately following the visitation. Oliver was buried at Cave Hill Cemetery.

An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union to provide financial assistance to his family.

