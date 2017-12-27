Be Our Guest: Noodles and Company beefs up its macaroni and chee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Noodles and Company beefs up its macaroni and cheese dishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Noodles & Company!

Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, salads and soups - all inspired by the cultural heritage of cuisines from around the globe.

There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus!

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Noodles & Company. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday, December 28, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Noodles & Company

1225 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Suite #206

Louisville, KY, 40222

502-632-0102

4302 Summit Plaza Dr. (Paddock Shoppes)

Louisville, KY, 40241

502-804-4724

319 W. Cardinal Boulevard (near U of L campus)

Louisville, KY, 40208

502-632-2846

