POLICE: Employee stole equipment worth more than $50K from Papa John's Data Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Boone County man is accused of stealing computer equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars from businesses in Louisville and Crestview.

The most recent theft allegedly happened on Sept. 12, 2017. That's when police say 39-year-old Justin Gilbert was working at the Papa John's Data Center in Jeffersontown and used his employee key card to get into a locked storage room and steal computer equipment valued at more than $50,000.

Gilbert "abruptly quit his employment with Papa John's several days later," according to an arrest warrant.

Police say the company realized the equipment was missing after Gilbert had quit. That's when police say company officials reviewed surveillance footage and saw Gilbert "picking up the equipment and leaving the room."

According to court documents, it wasn't the first time Gilbert stole computer equipment from his employer.

An arrest warrant states Gilbert was working for the Chancellor Data Center in Kenton County, Kentucky, on Nov. 8, 2016, when he stole "IP computer switches" used in large computer applications valued at $24,400.

Investigators say Gilbert's supervisor became aware of the thefts after reviewing surveillance footage showing Gilbert using a company key card to enter a locked storage cage to remove the equipment.

Gilbert's supervisor also told police that he did not return a computer monitor that belonged to the company on his last day. Instead, police say Gilbert turned in a broken monitor, "passing it off as the one that was issued to him."

Gilbert was arrested on Dec. 20. He's charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking greater than $10,000.

Louisville Metro Corrections officials say he was released on bond on Dec. 24.

