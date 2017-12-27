Police say Louisville man stole laptops worth thousands of dolla - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man stole laptops worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy

Mark Mcintyre (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Mark Mcintyre (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say stole thousands of dollars worth of laptops from a Best Buy store.

Mark Mcintyre, 59, was arrested on Dec. 23. According to an arrest report, Mcintyre allegedly stole the items from a Best Buy store on Outer Loop.

Police say he was seen by an officer walking into the store. He approached a Samsung computer display and broke off a security cable that attached the computer to a table, according to police.

Officials say Mcintyre placed the computer in the back of his jacket, which is where an officer located the item.

Authorities say he is also suspected in two more laptop thefts from the store. The combined value of the computers is estimated at more than $4,300.

Mcintyre is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

He is due in court on Jan. 5. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

