Police say Louisville man stole laptops worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing from an organization that helps refugees in Louisville.More >>
A Louisville woman is accused of stealing from an organization that helps refugees in Louisville.More >>
Police say the company realized the equipment was missing after Gilbert had quit.More >>
Police say the company realized the equipment was missing after Gilbert had quit.More >>
He is due in court on Jan. 5.More >>
He is due in court on Jan. 5.More >>
The charges he faces, after several police agencies had to help arrest the man.More >>
The charges he faces, after several police agencies had to help arrest the man.More >>
A man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and their two children at a Phoenix apartment complex before getting into a Christmas Day shootout with officers, authorities said.More >>
A man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and their two children at a Phoenix apartment complex before getting into a Christmas Day shootout with officers, authorities said.More >>
A Louisville man accused of shooting a tow truck driver last month was in court Tuesday.More >>
A Louisville man accused of shooting a tow truck driver last month was in court Tuesday.More >>
A Louisville man accused of robbing two stores in December was in court Tuesday.More >>
A Louisville man accused of robbing two stores in December was in court Tuesday.More >>
A drive-by shooting took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Christmas morning, injuring a man.More >>
A drive-by shooting took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Christmas morning, injuring a man.More >>