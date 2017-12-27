67-year-old Springfield man killed in crash in Washington County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

67-year-old Springfield man killed in crash in Washington County, Ky.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a 67-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County.

According to police, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Bloomfield Road.

Authorities say Donald Ray Carney, of Springfield, was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram. Police say he lost control of the truck, went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned and landed in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County coroner, according to officials.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.