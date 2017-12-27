NBC issues rules on hugging, taxis and relationships in wake of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NBC issues rules on hugging, taxis and relationships in wake of Matt Lauer firing

NEW YORK (WDRB) -- Matt Lauer's behavior prompts NBC to issue new rules on hugging and sharing taxis.

The New York Post's "Page Six" reports the detailed guidelines come after the former Today Show host was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Among the new rules are restrictions on co-workers sharing taxis, no taking vegans to steakhouses, and an outline on proper hugging techniques. It suggests making hugs quick, then stepping away.

Staffers are also required to report any inappropriate relationships in the workplace -- or they could be fired, too.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

