Louisville Airport Authority celebrates upgrades, changes for 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Regional Airport Authority is looking back on all the big changes made in 2017 in its annual year-end recap.

This year, 7 more direct flights were added at Louisville International, making it a total of 28 non-stop destinations. And terminals also got some big improvements.

Airport Authority executive director,  C.T."Skip" Miller says the Crittenden Drive relocation project also finished up. 

"That final phase was the completetion of the Woodlawn overpass, which was the complete reconstruction of the Woodlawn overpass that connects the airport over to the Beechmont area and to the industrial complex just west of the CSX tracks, goes across the CSX tracks and Strawberry Lane. It's about a 164 foot long span," said Miller.

Several improvement were also made this year to Bowman Field Airport.

