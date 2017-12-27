Police say West Virginia grandma's threat to use gun scared away - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say West Virginia grandma's threat to use gun scared away would-be intruder

Yvonda "Bonnie" Gatens says she would have shot an intruder at the foot of her bed on Christmas Eve if necessary. Yvonda "Bonnie" Gatens says she would have shot an intruder at the foot of her bed on Christmas Eve if necessary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grandma in West Virginia scared off a home intruder on Christmas Eve.

Yvonda "Bonnie" Gatens says she woke up early Christmas Eve morning to the sound of a man trying to pry open her bedroom window. 
She says she called 911 and grabbed her gun.

That's when Gatens says she told the intruder to "get ready to die."

 "I was gonna shoot him, right at the foot of my bed, Gatens said. "I mean give me a break!"

Police responded to the woman's 911 call but were unable to find the would-be intruder. 

Gatens is now encouraging her neighbors to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

