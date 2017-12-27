Big shareholder opposes plan to sell Kindred Healthcare

Braidy Industries, the upstart company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky with the help of state taxpayers, revealed the identities of all nine of its shareholders after pressure from the news media.More >>
Braidy Industries, the upstart company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky with the help of state taxpayers, revealed the identities of all nine of its shareholders after pressure from the news media.More >>
A large shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare says a proposed sale of the company to Louisville-based Humana Inc. and two private equity firms should not go forward because the deal “severely undervalues” Kindred.More >>
A large shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare says a proposed sale of the company to Louisville-based Humana Inc. and two private equity firms should not go forward because the deal “severely undervalues” Kindred.More >>
KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it is in talks to possibly sell Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and other properties to a New York-based investment firm.More >>
KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it is in talks to possibly sell Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and other properties to a New York-based investment firm.More >>
Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville’s largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.More >>
Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville’s largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.More >>
Two of Louisville’s biggest publicly traded companies could be about to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal. Humana is “advanced talks” to join with a pair of private equity firms to buy Kindred Healthcare.More >>
Two of Louisville’s biggest publicly traded companies could be about to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal. Humana is “advanced talks” to join with a pair of private equity firms to buy Kindred Healthcare.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees is still waffling on whether to sue former U of L President James Ramsey and his former aides six months following the release of a $2 million forensic investigation that detailed mismanagement and over-spending at the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees is still waffling on whether to sue former U of L President James Ramsey and his former aides six months following the release of a $2 million forensic investigation that detailed mismanagement and over-spending at the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees will allow a small group of people on campus to meet the two or three finalists for the university’s next president, but only after signing confidentiality agreements.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees will allow a small group of people on campus to meet the two or three finalists for the university’s next president, but only after signing confidentiality agreements.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation’s status as tax-exempt, charitable could be at risk because of years of inaccurate disclosures to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about the foundation’s compensation of former U of L President James Ramsey and other top officials.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation’s status as tax-exempt, charitable could be at risk because of years of inaccurate disclosures to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about the foundation’s compensation of former U of L President James Ramsey and other top officials.More >>