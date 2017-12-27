Big shareholder opposes plan to sell Kindred Healthcare - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Big shareholder opposes plan to sell Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare's headquarters in downtown Louisville Kindred Healthcare's headquarters in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --   A large shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare says a proposed sale of the company to Louisville-based Humana Inc. and two private equity firms should not go forward because the deal “severely undervalues” Kindred.

In a letter to Kindred’s board and management dated Wednesday,  New York-based Brigade Capital Management said it was “shocked” by the Dec. 19 announcement that Kindred would sell itself for $9 a share, or about $782 million, to buyers who plan to split the company in two.

“Brigade is disappointed that Kindred’s management and board have chosen to move forward with such a poor transaction,” Donald E. Morgan, III, Brigade’s managing member and general partner, wrote in the letter, which was publicly filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Morgan called the $9-per-share price "grossly inadequate."

Brigade and its affiliates control 5.8 percent of Kindred’s stock through shares they own and have options to buy, according to the SEC filing.

A Kindred spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Brigade’s opposition is potentially significant because Kindred shareholders must approve the proposed sale to Humana and private equity firms TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. The companies hope to close by mid-2018.

Morgan said he and his company are not the only shareholders who think the proposed sale is a raw deal for Kindred.

“We believe this position is widely held by investors,” according to the letter, which notes that Kindred’s shares have traded above the $9 deal value since the Dec. 19 announcement.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

