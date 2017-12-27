1 dead, 1 injured in accident at city Public Works building on Outer Loop

The woman says he "left her for dead."

A Louisville woman is accused of stealing from an organization that helps refugees in Louisville.

A suspect arrested for allegedly shooting a man on Christmas morning was in court Tuesday.

An account has been set up at the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union to provide financial assistance to his family.

He is due in court on Jan. 5.

Police say Louisville man stole laptops worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy

Once inside the actual studio, the man can been taking studio equipment and using it to smash other electronics, including the operation board.

Police say the company realized the equipment was missing after Gilbert had quit.

Spokesman Harold Adams says it happened Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro employee is dead after an industrial accident at one of the city's Public Works facilities.

Spokesman Harold Adams says it happened Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. He says two employees were loading salt on to the dome conveyor at the road maintenance facility on Outer Loop, when the two men got caught up in the machine.

One man died at the scene. The other man was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Adams says both men were experienced employees who had worked at the facility for some time.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell calls the incident a "tragic accident." But he said, "The Louisville Metro Police Public integrity unit is investigating. The reason why is because obviously this involves a Metro employee."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the a statement Wednesday afternoon after the accident:

“Today’s accident at the Public Works yard on Outer Loop is a tragedy for our entire city — and a reminder of the difficult and potentially dangerous work city employees do everyday to keep Louisville safe. The tragedy occurred at the salt dome, where employees were serving our citizens by making preparations to keep our roads clean and clear during the holidays. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers. “Workplace safety has been a top focus of Metro Government with particular attention to heavy equipment in departments like Public Works. In addition to the OSHA review, I have ordered a similar internal review.”

The facility on Outer Loop is the Public Works Road Maintenance West District Office, which coordinates things like snow response and pothole repair.

