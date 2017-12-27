1 dead, 1 injured in accident at city Public Works building on O - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead, 1 injured in accident at city Public Works building on Outer Loop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro employee is dead after an industrial accident at one of the city's Public Works facilities. 

Spokesman Harold Adams says it happened about 11:30 a.m.  He says two employees were loading salt on to the dome conveyor at the road maintenance facility on Outer Loop, when the two men got caught up in the machine. 

One man died at the scene. The other man was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known. 

Adams says both men were experienced employees who had worked at the facility for some time. 

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell calls the incident a "tragic accident." But he said, "The Louisville Metro Police Public integrity unit is investigating. The reason why is because obviously this involves a Metro employee."

The facility on Outer Loop is the Public Works Road Maintenance West District Office, which coordinates things like snow response and pothole repair.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

