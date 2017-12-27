Okolona firefighter who died from cancer laid to rest Wednesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Okolona firefighter who died from cancer laid to rest Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family pay their final respects to an Okolona firefighter who died of cancer.

Hundreds packed St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pleasure Ridge Park on Wednesday for the funeral of Sgt. Jeff Kampschaefer.

The 37-year-old was diagnosed a month ago with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and died just three weeks later. Kampschaefer's death from cancer is currently being ruled as a line of duty death.

Kampschaefer was a full-time firefighter and EMT for the Okolona Fire Department, a part-time firefighter for the Camp Taylor Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter for Lake Dreamland. He also served briefly with the Anchorage and Louisville Airport Fire Departments.

His friends and fellow Okolona firefighters, including Frankie Nalley, say he was a family man and could light up any room he walked into. "He'll be missed. I mean, he could walk into a room and make everybody smile. That'll be the thing that's missed the most about him. At least from me," said Nalley.

Kampschaefer leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Sarah, and two young children, Payton and Aiden.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family, and it has raised almost $2,500. 

Kampschaefer will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

