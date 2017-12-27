Louisville woman accused of stealing from Kentucky Refugee Ministries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of stealing from a local non-profit organization.

Louisville Metro Police say 31-year-old Brittany Campbell stole credit cards from Kentucky Refugee Ministries, which is located on Cherokee Road in the Highlands. She was taken into custody on Friday.

Police say she used the stolen cards from Oct. 16 through Oct. 18, of this year. A police report says the amount she charged on each stolen credit card exceeded $500.

According to officials, Campbell used the stolen credit cards at several businesses, including a Walmart store located at 175 Outer Loop, a Speedway gas station located at 8510 National Turnpike, Hibbett's Sports, located at 161 Outer Loop and Murphy's Gas Station, also located at 175 Outer Loop.

The report also says Campbell was caught on video surveillance using the credit cards.

Campbell worked as a janitor for a contractor that cleaned the Kentucky Refugee Ministries location.

She is charged with six counts of forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of theft.

