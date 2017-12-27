Historic bridge in Paoli, Indiana, to reopen in January - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Historic bridge in Paoli, Indiana, to reopen in January

Posted: Updated:

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- A historic bridge in southern Indiana severely damaged two years ago on Christmas Day will reopen the first week of January.

Orange County Commissioners had hoped to open the bridge in Paoli by Christmas, but they said that just wasn't possible. Additional safety structures needed to be installed. 

A ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Two years ago, Mary Lambright admitted to driving a semi truck over the bridge carrying six times the posted limit.

The crumpled wreckage of the bridge built in the 1800s sat for over a year while insurance and quotes came together. Insurance for the trucking company ended up paying about $700,000 for the repairs. 

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.