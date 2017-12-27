Lawsuit targets 'black box' hedge funds sold to Kentucky pension system

A group of Kentucky government workers and retirees filed a lawsuit Wednesday that seeks to recover “billions” of dollars in losses from three sophisticated money management firms for selling risky and opaque hedge fund investments to the Kentucky Retirement Systems pension funds.More >>
A large shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare says a proposed sale of the company to Louisville-based Humana Inc. and two private equity firms should not go forward because the deal "severely undervalues" Kindred.
Braidy Industries, the upstart company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky with the help of state taxpayers, revealed the identities of all nine of its shareholders after pressure from the news media.
KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it is in talks to possibly sell Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and other properties to a New York-based investment firm.
Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville's largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.
Two of Louisville's biggest publicly traded companies could be about to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal. Humana is "advanced talks" to join with a pair of private equity firms to buy Kindred Healthcare.
The University of Louisville board of trustees is still waffling on whether to sue former U of L President James Ramsey and his former aides six months following the release of a $2 million forensic investigation that detailed mismanagement and over-spending at the university's nonprofit foundation.
The University of Louisville board of trustees will allow a small group of people on campus to meet the two or three finalists for the university's next president, but only after signing confidentiality agreements.
