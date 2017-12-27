Developer submits plan for 68 apartments in Grocers Ice building downtown

Five men arrested during a drug raid in Bullitt County now face new charges.More >>
One man died at the scene. The other man was rushed to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known.More >>
Wednesday was the coldest day in the Louisville Metro area in nearly two years. Temperatures dipped as low as eight degrees, and the wind chill was below zero.More >>
Braidy Industries, the upstart company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky with the help of state taxpayers, revealed the identities of all nine of its shareholders after pressure from the news media.More >>
WIth Jaire Alexander and James Hearns skipping the TaxSlayer Bowl game against Mississippi State, Louisville defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is looking to fill the void.More >>
The attempt by Leo Carson to steal some toaster treats from a Louisville store.More >>
Police say the company realized the equipment was missing after Gilbert had quit.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
