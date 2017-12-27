Indiana University finishing several construction projects on Bloomington campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several major construction projects are nearing completion at Indiana University in Bloomington.

The projects include a new $40 million building for the School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering and Luddy Hall, which should open next month with 77 classrooms, labs and learning spaces.

The biggest ongoing project is construction of the $53 million addition to Memorial Stadium that will fully enclose the stands around the football field. It will include rehab facilities, a dining hall for athletes and an outdoor event terrace for fans.

