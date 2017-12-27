Paoli Peaks is open and packed with snowboarders and skiers taki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli Peaks is open and packed with snowboarders and skiers taking advantage of cold temperatures

Posted: Updated:

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- It may be frigid outside, but the winter weather is great for snowboarders and skiers.

Paoli Peaks opened for business a few days ago, and snowbirds packed the slopes Wednesday. The cold weather makes it easier for crew members to make snow for the slopes, something last winter's mild weather made difficult.

"The last couple years have been a little rough on us, weather-wise," said Rick McMullen, General Manager of Paoli Peaks. "It's a huge battle when it stays warm in the middle of winter. You need the cold to be operating, but the forecast looks great for us, and we are just happy to be out there."

Paoli Peaks is now open seven days a week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.