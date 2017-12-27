Grand jury returns drug trafficking charges against 5 men arrest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grand jury returns drug trafficking charges against 5 men arrested after federal raid in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five men arrested during a drug raid in Bullitt County now face new charges.

Sixty-year-old Glen Fleming, 26-year-old Todd Decker Jr., 23-year-old Elvin Mustic, 22-year-old Mohammad Mohammad and 31-year-old Kenneth Ricks were all arrested earlier this month after federal officials raided an auto shop in Shepherdsville.

Inside the auto shop, officers found a jar of marijuana, but none of the suspects claimed it was theirs. All five of them were charged with trafficking in marijuana, and those charges were dropped a week later. 

But court records show a grand jury returned a drug trafficking charges against each of them last week.

Fleming, who owned an auto shop, consistently pleaded his innocence, and his family said this is another chance to prove that.

"We are looking at this as a second avenue to prove Glen's innocence," said Rhonda Allen, Fleming's sister. "We know that there is absolutely no evidence against Glen Fleming."

Fleming served on the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board but resigned after his arrest.

