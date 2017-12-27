VIDEO | Non-profits brave the bitter cold to help Kentuckiana ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Non-profits brave the bitter cold to help Kentuckiana homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local non-profit organizations braved the bitter cold Wednesday night to make sure those on the streets stay warm.

WDRB Photojournalist Jonathan McEmber tagged along as volunteers from Exit 0 in Jeffersonville checked on the homeless in the dangerously low temperatures.

Volunteers will deliver hot food and things like hand warmers throughout the week. If you'd like to help, donations can be dropped off at Beargrass Christian Church.

To find out what Exit 0 needs this winter, click on their website or their Facebook page.

Volunteers ready to help Louisville's homeless population brace for single-digit temperatures

