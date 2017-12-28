Authorities identify man killed in shootout with police in suburban Indianapolis

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) - A carjacking suspect who died after exchanging gunshots with suburban Indianapolis police has been identified as a 28-year-old man.

The Marion County coroner's office said Wednesday that Jesse Scarsbrook was fatally shot in Tuesday's confrontation in Lawrence, a small city within Indianapolis.

Lawrence police say no officers were injured in the confrontation that came after officers chased Scarsbrook's car following the armed robbery of a small business.

Police say Scarsbrook crashed that car and then carjacked another vehicle with two people inside of it before crashing it as well. Police say he then got out and fired at officers, who shot him.

At least five bullets went through the front window of a nearby restaurant but no employees or customers were wounded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.