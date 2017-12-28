RAW VIDEO: UofL's Padgett talks about Friday's rivalry game agai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO: UofL's Padgett talks about Friday's rivalry game against UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim Men’s Basketball Coach David Padgett talked to reporters about Friday's matchup against the University of of Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington. 

During Thursday's news conference, Padgett said the team got much needed rest during the Christmas break and now have some good practices under their belt.

He says they need one more good practice before Friday's game -- but they're also looking ahead to the rest of the season. 

"Our guys are excited, but they're anxious about the second half of the season, and looking forward to tomorrow. It goes without saying it's going to be very, very difficult -- not only because they're very good, but because it's Louisville and Kentucky." 

Padgett says he knows the Cards do have some challenges to overcome if they're going to pull out a win against the Cats. 

Friday's tipoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS. 

