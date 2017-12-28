Police arrest armed Louisville man who was trying to take Pop-Ta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest armed Louisville man who was trying to take Pop-Tarts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A craving for Pop-Tarts lands a Louisville man in jail. 

According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Leo Carson was arrested with a gun at a Dollar General on Dixie Highway near Oak Street on Wednesday. 

Police say the clerk called when Carson tried to walk out with a box of Pop-Tarts. The woman confronted him, and he told her he had a gun.  

Before police arrived, Carson reportedly told the clerk he wasn't going to rob her and even tried to pay for the toaster treats.  But once  police searched Carson, they found a 9mm handgun in the pocket of his jogging pants. 

He told officers he wasn't going to court and would get another gun when he gets out.

Carson faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.