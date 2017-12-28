Police arrest armed Louisville man who was trying to take Pop-Tarts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A craving for Pop-Tarts lands a Louisville man in jail.

According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Leo Carson was arrested with a gun at a Dollar General on Dixie Highway near Oak Street on Wednesday.

Police say the clerk called when Carson tried to walk out with a box of Pop-Tarts. The woman confronted him, and he told her he had a gun.

Before police arrived, Carson reportedly told the clerk he wasn't going to rob her and even tried to pay for the toaster treats. But once police searched Carson, they found a 9mm handgun in the pocket of his jogging pants.

He told officers he wasn't going to court and would get another gun when he gets out.

Carson faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

