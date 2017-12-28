Simple Hacks can make Christmas Storage Easy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Simple Hacks can make Christmas Storage Easy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser and some young helpers scoured the pages of Pinterest for some helpful Christmas Storage ideas.

They used things from around the house to engineer decoration storage solutions, or hacks as some people call them.

Keeping ornaments safe and separated can be accomplished with some cups glued on cardboard.

Wrapping lights around a clothes hanger and hanging them out of the way until next makes for an easy trick.

You can also use some scrap cardboard. Splitting a toilet paper roll tube and wrapping around wrapping makes for a simple holder.

A water bottle can hold beaded garland keeping it untangled until next year.

These are just a few Christmas decoration storage hacks to make things easier. 

