Police say Louisville woman was paid to steal packages from porches before Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole several packages from at least two homes in southwest Jefferson County.

According to court documents, police arrested 33-year-old Jessica Klinglesmith at her home Wednesday morning, five days after the alleged thefts on Dec. 22. Police began investigating after receiving several reports of stolen packages.

Police say Klinglesmith was captured on surveillance video taking packages from the front porches of homes on Sunny Vale Way and Lower River Road near Cane Run Road and leaving with them in a silver Ford Thunderbird registered in her name.

Investigators found Klinglesmith at her home on Watson Lane around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Klinglesmith confessed to taking the packages, but said she wasn't driving the car. She says an unidentified co-defendant drove her to the homes to take the packages.

Police say Klinglesmith claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole, along with an extra $5 for a total of $25.

Klinglesmith is charged with two counts of stealing mail matter.

