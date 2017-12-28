Louisville juvenile jail official suspended after being charged with shoplifting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An official at Louisville's juvenile jail is suspended without pay after being accused of shoplifting from Sunglass Hut at Mall St. Matthews.

According to an arrest report, Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut. She was released from jail on Christmas Eve.

JCYC director Dr. Ursula Mullins tells WDRB that Rice was suspended from her duties without pay pending investigation.

Rice is in charge of quality assurance at the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center, but it's not clear whether her arrest has affected her position there.

The youth center director has not responded to WDRB's email request for comment.

