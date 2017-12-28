Free smoking cessation classes offered by Louisville health depa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free smoking cessation classes offered by Louisville health department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Feel better and live longer by becoming a non-smoker for 2018.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering FREE stop smoking classes in the New Year.

The 8-session program includes weekly support group meetings combined with the use of nicotine replacement products like patches and gum. Participants receive free nicotine replacement supplies. 

Advance registration for Freedom From Smoking® classes is required. There are several ways to register: by phone 574 - STOP (574-7867), email StopSmoking@louisvilleky.gov or online.
  
Below is a list of upcoming classes that begin in January.

