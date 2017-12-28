Oldham County mother accused of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy

Warning: some of the information in this story is graphic.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood mother is accused of giving her son's friends booze, pot and sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy.

A woman who we aren't identifying to protect her 14-year-old son said she trusted Anne Downing, 37. She said she knew Downing, and their boys go to middle school together.

"There was a group of children that were friends, and they we going to have a little sleepover, hangout," she said. "I thought pizza and games, as most teenagers do."

But that night, she and the other parents got a phone call they never expected.

Police went to Downing's home on Manor Drive in Crestwood looking for a missing teenager. Officers said they could smell pot and found teens with several open bottles of booze.

"We all were notified and called by police at 1:30 a.m. to pick our children up, that they were severely intoxicated," the woman said. "When I pulled up, the whole street was full of cop cars, parents."

The next day, she went through her son's phone and said she found texts from Downing, some of which are too graphic to share.

"Very obscene sexual messages informing my child of sexual things he has no idea about," the woman said.

One text shown by the mother says, "The more I drink the more touchy-feely I am." The mother said she confronted Downing in person.

"I specifically asked her what was going on between her and my son, and she admitted to my son ... that she had oral sex with my son, that she had video sex with my son numerous times and had sent him pictures and provided him anything and everything he wanted," she said.

Police said Downing provided alcohol and marijuana to male teens at her home on at least three occasions in October and November. They also said she engaged with sexually explicit conversations with them on social media. She faces several charges including sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The mother of the alleged victim said she is angry, hurt and confused.

"I have blocked everything out since I have been told face-to-face that someone has hurt my child," she said. "I can't take it back, it kills me. Tainting a child's innocence, no matter how old, they are wrong."

Oldham County Police said parents should talk to their children and call them if they believe their child may have been involved.

Downing was arrested this week and is out of jail after posting bond. She is due in court next month. A judge ordered her to have no minors in her home except for her own children. Her attorney said she has no other record.

