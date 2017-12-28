Officials release name of Public Works employee killed on the jo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials release name of Public Works employee killed on the job

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials release the name of the Public Works employee killed on the job on Wednesday.

The coroner says 52-year-old Trent Haines died of blunt force injuries in an industrial accident at a city facility on the Outer Loop.  Another employee was critically injured. 

The two were loading salt onto a conveyer, when the accident happened. The other man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Louisville Metro Public Works spokesman Harold Adams said, "This is a difficult situation for all Metro employees. And obviously as you draw closer in to this Department, into that unit, the impact gets greater, of course."

The Outer Loop facility will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.