Central Indiana police say man killed parents, himself on Christmas Day

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Investigators have determined that the Christmas Day shooting deaths of three people at a suburban Indianapolis home were a double murder-suicide.

The Hamilton County sheriff said Wednesday that investigators might never know what caused 48-year-old Todd Moon to shoot his parents, 84-year-old Donald Moon and 81-year-old Joyce Moon.

Sheriff Mark Bowen said Todd Moon was living with his 8-year-old twin children at his parents' home near Noblesville. Moon had called a family member to pick up the children Monday afternoon, and that family member told police that he was arguing with his mother.

Moon got a handgun and shot his parents before shooting himself in the head.

Bowen says investigators found no previous police calls for violence at the home.

The department says the children are with family members.

