Rapper Lil Jon volunteers to step in as CEO for Papa John's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rapper Lil Jon volunteers to step in as CEO for Papa John's

Posted: Updated:
(PHOTO COURTESY FOX NEWS) - Rapper Lil John says he's ready to become the CEO for Papa John's Pizza after John Schnatter's departure. (PHOTO COURTESY FOX NEWS) - Rapper Lil John says he's ready to become the CEO for Papa John's Pizza after John Schnatter's departure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX NEWS) -- It's a battle of the Johns. 

Papa John is out, Papa Lil Jon is in, according to an article published on FOX NEWS. 

The rapper has informally agreed to step in for former CEO John Schnatter, who stepped down from his position at the pizza chain just weeks after blaming poor sales on NFL protests. Although he already has a replacement — current president Steve Ritchie — Twitter thinks the latter is a better choice.

“Now that Papa John isn’t the CEO of Papa John’s, I think the only valid choice for the next CEO is Lil Jon,” Devin Smith tweeted, to which the Turn Down for What artist replied, “I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY (smiley face).”

View image on Twitter

View image on Twitter

LILJON?@LilJon

@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY ??

4:29 PM - Dec 22, 2017

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Caroline Smith, a senior recruiter at Papa John’s International, responded to the tweet saying, “Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil John’s?”

22 Dec

LILJON?@LilJon

@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY ??pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK

Caroline Smith@cbucysmith

Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won't rename the company Papa Lil Jon's?

10:49 AM - Dec 24, 2017

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Others offered their stamps of approval, like Hayden H., who said, “Lil Jon is the only man I trust to lead Papa John’s out of these dark times,” and @notuhleeuh, who wrote, “Make Papa John’s great again.”

The official Twitter account for Papa John’s Pizza even commented on the ordeal by using one of the rapper’s signature exclamations: “OKAAAY!”

Copyright 2017 FOX NEWS and WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.