Rapper Lil Jon volunteers to step in as CEO for Papa John's

(PHOTO COURTESY FOX NEWS) - Rapper Lil John says he's ready to become the CEO for Papa John's Pizza after John Schnatter's departure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX NEWS) -- It's a battle of the Johns.

Papa John is out, Papa Lil Jon is in, according to an article published on FOX NEWS.

The rapper has informally agreed to step in for former CEO John Schnatter, who stepped down from his position at the pizza chain just weeks after blaming poor sales on NFL protests. Although he already has a replacement — current president Steve Ritchie — Twitter thinks the latter is a better choice.

“Now that Papa John isn’t the CEO of Papa John’s, I think the only valid choice for the next CEO is Lil Jon,” Devin Smith tweeted, to which the Turn Down for What artist replied, “I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY (smiley face).”

View image on Twitter

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Caroline Smith, a senior recruiter at Papa John’s International, responded to the tweet saying, “Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil John’s?”

22 Dec LILJON?@LilJon @PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Others offered their stamps of approval, like Hayden H., who said, “Lil Jon is the only man I trust to lead Papa John’s out of these dark times,” and @notuhleeuh, who wrote, “Make Papa John’s great again.”

The official Twitter account for Papa John’s Pizza even commented on the ordeal by using one of the rapper’s signature exclamations: “OKAAAY!”

Copyright 2017 FOX NEWS and WDRB Media. All rights reserved.