SCAM: Elizabethtown Police warn residents against callers asking - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SCAM: Elizabethtown Police warn residents against callers asking for donations

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are telling residents that they are not calling to ask for donations. 

Officer John Thomas tells WDRB that he posted on the department's social media, after they received calls about scammers. 

The complaints were about a person calling local residents claiming to be with the Elizabethtown Police Department and asking for $15 donations.

Officer Thomas warns that you should never make payments or donations over the phone unless you initiate a call to a trusted number.

He says scammers can easily duplicate any phone number that shows up on your caller ID.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.