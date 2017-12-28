Mark Stoops keeping things light in Nashville as Kentucky prepares for Northwestern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky football team is less than 24 hours away from playing Northwestern in the Music City Bowl.

It's been preparing for the game for over a month now, which means a lot of practices, workouts and film sessions, something that can be pretty mundane when you're not playing each week.

But head coach Mark Stoops is taking a different approach to the game, and it seems to be working.

"I've been very pleased with our team and the attitude they've had toward this bowl prep," Stoops said Thursday. "They've worked really hard back on campus prior to getting down here in Nashville, and since we've been here, they've been really on point."

After last year's bowl loss to Georgia Tech, Stoops decided to change the way his team prepares for bowl games.

This time, he's taking a more relaxed approach, keeping things light fun and enjoyable while still maintaining a mature focus on the task at hand. Stoops said a month of preparation can take a toll on everyone in the program, but it's a lot of fun spending an extra month with your team.

"We're here to compete ... as we get closer to game time, that focus and that intensity level certainly kicks up, and you're ready to get out there and play football," he said. "But for the past month, it's been a lot of fun to work on the practice field with these guys but, more importantly, to spend time off the field."

The Cats are expecting a battle against Northwestern on Friday. Stoops said his team will rely heavily on sophomore running back Bennie Snell Jr.

