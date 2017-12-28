Fischer: Louisville 'making progress' in crime fight despite near-record murders

Toni Rice was arrested Saturday for shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise at Sunglass Hut.More >>
Police say Anne Downing allegedly gave booze and pot to her son's teenage friends.More >>
The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.More >>
There will be road environments where Louisville will miss Rick Pitino this season but Friday's game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena should not be one of them.More >>
Glen Fleming owns an auto repair shop in Shepherdsville that was the focus of a federal drug raid earlier this month.More >>
Police say the suspect claimed she was paid $10 for each package she stole.More >>
Remember the famous scene from a Christmas Story? It was recreated by several members of the Jeffersontown Fire Department on Thursday.More >>
The daughter of a woman found safe following a Golden Alert issued a heartfelt thanks to Louisville Metro Police.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer's remarks came during a year-end interview with WDRB News on Thursday.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
The move comes as Kentucky and Indiana acknowledge customer service difficulties during RiverLink’s first year, including long wait times, erroneous invoices and improper late fees.More >>
The Ohio River toll bridges appear to be on track to meet their revenue goals. But glitches, errors and customer service complaints have dogged the cashless toll network’s inaugural year.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
Industry observers say reduced plantings during the Great Recession have led to a national tree shortage, resulting in some farm owners reporting higher and earlier demand than in years past.More >>
The bill, pre-filed Thursday by Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield, earmarks 90 percent of those revenues to a newly created fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.More >>
For more than a year, arena leaders achieved political victories at the local and state levels needed to lock in public funds for the Yum! Center’s debt plan. On Wednesday they said they've successfully refinanced the arena's construction debt.More >>
